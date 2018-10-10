Dispatch Console Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​The global dispatch console market comprises a medley of some well-entrenched players along with several medium, small, and unorganized local players, which characterizes fragmentation and competition in this market, as reported by Transparency Market Research (TMR). To stay competitive, companies in the market are investing in newer technologies and developing innovative products for dispatch consoles. In addition, companies in the market are investing in research and development to offer customized solutions, which further helps them strengthen their position in this market.

Some key players operating in the global dispatch console market include Airbus DS Communications Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Avtec Inc., Catalyst Communication Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., EF Johnson Technologies, Harris Corporation, Siemens Convergence Creators GmbH, and Watson Consoles.

According to estimates by Transparency Market Research, the global dispatch console market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2017 and 2025 and attain a value of US$2,665.4 mn by the end of 2025.

Transportation Application Segment to Continue Exhibiting Strong Growth

The global dispatch console market has been segmented into government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, transportation, utility, and others based on application in this report. The segment of public safety led the market in 2016 in terms of revenue. Some of the public agencies that install dispatch console in their communication systems are police, fire and safety, emergency medical services, defense, paramilitary sectors, and others. Terrestrial trunked Radio (TETRA), Digital Mobile Radio (DMR), and others are some of the open standards for public safety applications.

Transportation is another crucial application segment, wherein dispatch consoles ensure timely and effective communication for passengers and cargo to reach their destinations safely. Government and defense also attaches dispatch console to its effective and emergency communication process to avoid delays in information dissemination.

The global dispatch console market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to be key regional segment over the forecast period, mainly driven by China, India, and Japan.

Effective Communication Drives Adoption of Dispatch Console for Businesses

One of the primary growth drivers of the global dispatch console market is the increasing need among businesses for reliable process for communication or information dissemination in a timely and effective manner. For example, the dispatch consoles attached with public safety communication systems include multichannel interaction, pre-recorded messages, open standard network architectures, real-time access over historical data, cloud computing, etc. Extreme weather prone areas demand a speedy public safety agency for rescue of inhabitants in critical situations.

The scope of dispatch console products is at present widening with increasing instances of unforeseen incidents and emergency situations. As globalization demands integration, participants of an ecosystem, whether an individual or an organization, need to be connected for uninterrupted communication at all times. Dispatch console plays an active role in aiding emergency communication processes by means of providing hardware and software solutions across industry verticals. These dispatch consoles are not only equipped with a handy hardware radio for emergency communication, but are also supplemented with end-to-end peripherals and software solutions.

