Fitness Equipment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Fitness Equipment Market (by type (cardiovascular, strength training equipment), end user (home consumer, health clubs/gyms)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Fitness Equipment. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Fitness Equipment cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Fitness Equipment growth factors.

The forecast Fitness Equipment Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Fitness Equipment on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global fitness equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1382

Fitness equipment are those types of equipment, which are used for physical workouts to manage overall weight, increase physical stamina, and develop muscular strength. The most commonly used cardiovascular equipment are treadmills, elliptical and stationary bike. They stimulate the heart rate, help in burning excess body fat and maintaining the overall health and fitness. Strength training equipment are used to gain muscular strength and improve one’s appearance and personality. They comprise free weights and other strength machines.

Global fitness equipment market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are indicating a positive outlook of the market for medium and long term. Factors such as rising urbanization in developing countries, increasing obese population, increasing white color job/official job is reducing time for physical activities, growing health awareness among working population, working women and house wives are driving the fitness equipment market globally. However, high cost of fitness equipment, lack of post-sale service of fitness equipment, unavailability of good trainers are key restraining factor for the market. As the urbanization, white color job is increasing in developing countries, due to the major focus on the service sector by the governments, the demand of health clubs, gym, and physical activities centers will grow, the demand of fitness equipments would grow automatically.

On the basis of region, the global fitness equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is leading market of global fitness equipment market, due to rising obesity problem among all age group, increasing health consciousness, increasing number of health clubs and memberships are the major reason for the growth of fitness equipment market in this region. Asia region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2024, due to increasing health awareness among youth and adult, increasing disposable income among men and women, reducing time for physical activities, and societal effects would drive the market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global fitness equipment market covers segments such as, by type and by end user. On the basis of by type the global fitness equipment market is categorized into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment and other equipment. On the basis of by end user the global fitness equipment market is categorized into home consumer, health clubs/gyms and other commercial users.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global fitness equipment market such as, Icon Health & Fitness, Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Technogym S.p.A, Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus, Inc., Core Health and Fitness LLC, True Fitness Technology, Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd. and Torque Fitness LLC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global fitness equipment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of fitness equipment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the fitness equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the fitness equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer-goods-packaging/global-fitness-equipment-market