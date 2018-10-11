Antibody Library Technologies Market Global Outlook and Overview 2018-2026

Antibody libraries are built by leveraging genomic information coding for antibody variable domains that can be procured from naïve donors or B cells of immune. Antibodies are the first proteins which were successfully displayed on the surface of phage by fusing the coding sequence of scFv or Fab to the coat protein. There are various technologies being used for antibody libraries. This has birthed the global antibody library technologies market.

An upcoming report on it by Transparency Market Research finds examines closely the different headwinds and tailwinds shaping its trajectory. To do so, the report focusing on both the industry specific and macro-fundamentals influencing the global antibody library technologies market. The report also segments the market based on different parameters and studies each of those in details. This enables it to unravel the relative potential of each segment. The report on the global antibody library technologies market also discusses its competitive landscape by banking upon market leading analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

The different technologies being used in the global antibody library technologies market are phage display, ribosome display, yeast display, and mammalian display. Among them, the phage display is seeing greater demand. This is because phage display is a widespread and highly effective laboratory technique for examining protein-peptide, protein-protein, and protein-DNA reactions. The technology displays the interest protein (antibodies, peptides, scaffolds or others) on the surface of employing phage and then leveraged to unravel the constructed libraries comprised of innumerable displayed phages. Essentially, phage display is an exogenous gene expression method in which the gene encoding the interest protein is placed inside the bacteriophage coat protein gene then displaying the interest protein on the phage surfaces, bringing about a connect between phenotype and genotype.

The global antibody library technologies market is seeing a steady rise owing to the many benefits of antibody libraries. They are genetically more stable. The report focuses on various such factors affecting the trajectory of the market.

From a geographical standpoint, the global antibody library technologies market is spread across Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report finds that the North America library technologies market is the most evolved. This is because of the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high allocations to healthcare research in the region. The Europe antibody library technologies market is another prominent one owing to the very same reasons.

So far, the phage display segment has been garnering almost half the revenue in the North America antibody library technology market. Meanwhile, the mammalian cell display segment, on the other hand, is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2016 and 2024 to pull in a value of US$9.4 mn by the end of 2024 in North America antibody library technologies market. The report predicts the Middle East and Africa antibody library technologies market to gain traction owing to the uptake of phage display systems in academic and research laboratories in Saudi Arabia.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the global antibody library technologies market are Dyax Corp., MorphoSys AG, Abzena Plc., Creative-biolabs, AnaptysBio, Inc., and XOMA Corporation. The report tries to understand the opportunities and pitfalls they are likely to encounter in the near term.

