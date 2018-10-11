Body-Worn Temperature Sensors Market to Expand at 45.70% CAGR from 2014 to 2020

Body-worn temperature sensors monitor various health aspects including heart rate, pulse rate, and body temperature in patients of all ages. Temperature sensors are fixed in wearable equipment to monitor bodily activities, especially temperature. The demand for various types of body-worn temperature sensors in hospitals is expected to increase in the coming few years owing to the minimal need for human intervention in the operation of these sensors. Smart watches, wearable patches, sleep sensors, hand-worn terminals, and smart clothing are some of the popularly used types of body-worn temperature sensors in hospitals.

The global body-worn temperature sensors market is segmented on the basis of type, geography, patient demographic, care setting, application, and end use. STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Measurement Specialties Inc. (Hampton, USA), Analog Devices Inc. (Norwood, USA), and Maxim Integrated Products Inc (San Jose, USA) are some of the prominent players in the global body-worn temperature sensors market. Based on geography, the global body-worn temperature sensors market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In 2013, North America dominated the global body-worn temperature sensors market with a 42.2% and 40.6% share in terms of value and volume, respectively. Increasing adoption of advanced wearable devices is predicted to propel the North America body-worn temperature sensors market in the years to come.

Europe was the second largest regional segment of the global body-worn temperature sensors market in 2013 and is expected to maintain its dominant position in the next few years. In 2013, in terms of volume and revenue, the Europe body-worn temperature sensors market accounted for a 31.8% and 33.2% share, respectively. By end use, the global body-worn temperature sensors market is divided into retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunication, banking and finance, trade and transportation, government and public utilities, and information technology. In 2013, in terms of revenue, the global body-worn temperature sensors market was led by the healthcare segment.

Infotainment, clinical settings, health care and medical, fitness and wellness, and industry and military are some of the applications of body-worn temperature sensors. The global body-worn temperature sensors market is expected to be driven by various factors including the compactness and portability of wearable temperature sensors. In terms of revenue, in 2013, the global body-worn temperature sensors market was dominated by the motion sensors segment.

By care setting, the global body-worn temperature sensors market is classified into hospitals, homes, outpatient care facilities, and long-term care facilities. In 2013, in terms of volume, the global body-worn temperature sensors market was led by the hospital sector. The increasing awareness about fitness and health among people across the globe is expected to propel the global body-worn temperature sensors market during the forecast period.