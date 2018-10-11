Cluster Headache Syndrome Market : Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Global Cluster Headache Syndrome Market: Snapshot

The global cluster headache syndrome market is foreseen to be advantaged by the advent of new medical equipment and drugs for treatment. For instance, neuroscience and technology company electroCore has publicized the commercial launch of a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator gammaCore that could treat acute pain experienced by adult patients with episodic cluster headache in the U.S. It is supposedly the first hand-held, non-invasive medical equipment applied at the neck that activates the vagus nerve to reduce pain by sending patented and gentle electrical stimulation through the skin.

Furthermore, according to a latest research, chemical compounds, viz. cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), found in cannabis could help with equivalent effectiveness in treating acute types of headache such as migraine and also cluster headache when compared to conventional prescription medications such as amitriptyline. The results revealed that the combination drug THC-CBD had improved effects on reducing the count of cluster headache attacks and their severity.

While there are various triggers of cluster headache studied, such as alcohol, strong smelling substances, extreme exercise or being overheated, and heavy smoking, there could still be room for more research on actual causes. Advancements made in functional neuroimaging are expected to help better understand the condition and find more effective treatments. With this need in consideration coupled with medical advancements, the demand in the global cluster headache syndrome market is anticipated to see a constant rise. Usually, ergotamine, corticosteroids, lithium, methysergide, and verapamil are prescribed as a preventative treatment to patients.

Global Cluster Headache Syndrome Market: Overview

Cluster headache is a neurological disorder. It is a condition characterized by recurrence of severe headache usually around the eye on one side of the head. Cluster headache, in most cases, is accompanied by excessive tears, nasal decongestion, and swelling of the eye. Individuals suffering from cluster headache syndrome might often have to endure agonizing attacks of unilateral headaches.

The condition shows symptoms that are quite similar to migraine such as nausea and sensitivity to sound and light. The causes that trigger cluster headache are not completely known; however, possible rare causes could include dysfunction of the hypothalamus and smoking. In some patients, cluster headache syndrome could be hereditary. The intense pain felt during cluster headache may be caused by the dilation of blood vessels, which creates pressure on the trigeminal nerve.

A physical examination of the pupils can help doctors diagnose the signs of cluster headache. Globally, there have been several reports of misleading diagnosis of cluster headache syndrome. A cluster headache patient could suffer attacks multiple times a day, with each attack lasting not more than three hours. A patient is likely to endure these attacks daily for many weeks or months. These may diminish for a period; however, the relief could be temporary as cluster headache can recur after a year or even a few months in some cases.

Cluster headache syndrome is more prevalent in men than in women. The two types of cluster headaches are episodic and chronic. Of these, incidence of episodic cluster headaches is more common than the latter. About 10% patients suffering from cluster headaches are estimated to suffer from chronic syndrome.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global cluster headache syndrome market. It studies the various factors influencing the market’s trajectory and includes exhaustive information obtained from trusted industrial sources. Data thus sourced is presented in a logical chapter-wise format interspersed with infographics, statistics, and relevant tables.

Global Cluster Headache Syndrome Market: Key Opportunities and Threats

Increasing global geriatric population, rising incidence of cluster headache syndrome, and introduction of latest technologies in the health care industry are the key factors boosting the growth of the global cluster headache syndrome market. Rising willingness among people to spend more on health care treatments and awareness about the importance of early diagnosis of cluster headache is anticipated to boost market growth. However, inadequate knowledge among health care providers and unfavorable health care policies that adversely affect overall health care expenditure are hampering the growth of the global cluster headache syndrome market.

Global Cluster Headache Syndrome Market: Region-wise Outlook

Regionally, North America dominates the global cluster headache syndrome market, followed by Europe. Increasing incidence of the syndrome and adoption of advanced technologies to diagnose the syndrome drive the cluster headache syndrome market in North America.

Asia Pacific offers lucrative opportunities for market players due to increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of cluster headache syndrome.

Global Cluster Headache Syndrome Market: Vendor Landscape

In order to study the competition prevailing in the market, the report profiles companies such as GlaxoSmithKline plc, ElectroCore Medical LLC, Autonomic Technologies, Inc., and AstraZeneca plc. The recent strategies adopted by these companies to gain a competitive advantage in the market are examined in the report in detail. The report also presents an executive-level blueprint of the strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled. The threats and opportunities that these companies could face in the near future are also studied in detail.

