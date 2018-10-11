Dairy Testing Market Is Anticipated to Reach a Value of $5.4 Billion by 2025 and Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the Forecast Period 2018 – 2025
Dairy products are highly rich in nutrients but slight changes in their chemical composition may lead to health hazards. Dairy products are tested on various parameters to ensure whether the products meet standard chemical compositions, purity level and availability of different micro-organism. Dairy tests are done at dairy farms, processing units, and even while packaging of products.
Factors impacting the market:
Stringent government regulations regarding food safety and increasing awareness among masses about health are driving diary testing market globally. However, lack of co-ordinations among different stake holders and poor implementations of food safety laws are the challenges in the market growth, primarily in developing economies.
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/dairy-testing-market/request-sample
Key players profiled in the report:
Food and Drug Administration (FDA), TUV Nord Group, European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), SGS, Asurequality, Bureau Veritas, Bureau Veritas, Romer Labs, Microbac Laboratories, Mrieux Nutrisciences, Neogen Corporation, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) among others.
Key benefits offered from the report include
An in-depth analysis of the Dairy Testing market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets
Analysis of Global Dairy Testing Market with respect to key segments such as product, type and technology
An comprehensive regional analysis of Global Dairy Testing Market has been covered in the report
The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2018 and 2025
Profile of the major players in the Global Dairy Testing Market will be provided, which include product & services, key financials, new developments & business strategies
Geographical Analysis:
India, being one of the largest milk producer, will see significant rise in dairy testing market in near future. Dairy testing market in North America and Europe are relatively mature and will witness a moderate growth in coming years.
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/dairy-testing-market/request-customization
Scope of the Global Dairy Testing Market:
Product Segments
Milk and Milk Powder
Butter & Spreads
Cheese
Yoghurt
Ice Creams & Deserts
Infant’s Foods
Type Segments
Safety
Pesticides
Pathogens
Adulterants
Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOS)
Quality Testing
Technology Segments
Traditional
Rapid
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-800-757-7711
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com