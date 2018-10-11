Fructo Oligosaccharides (FOS) Market in Driven by Rising Consumption of Functional Foods

11 October 2018 –

The global Fructo Oligosaccharides (FOS) Market size is expected to reach USD 3.52 billion by 2024. This prebiotic is gaining popularity as a functional ingredient in food and beverage on account of rising consumer awareness about fiber-fortified goods. FOS helps maintain growth of nonpathogenic intestinal micro flora. Rising demand for infant foods from emerging economies including, China and India is projected to be a significant trend. Furthermore, expansion of functional food industry and new product launches by Arla Foods, Danone, and such other companies is expected to spur growth of the FOS market over the next eight years.

Functional foods held the largest share of over two-fifth of the market in 2015. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 8.0% over the forecast period. Numerous manufacturers including BENEO-Orafti SA, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, and Roquette Frères are investing in R&D activities for the production of novel FOS-based functional foods. This is expected to remain a favorable factor for the expansion of global market. Europe accounted for around 40.0% market share in 2015 and is expected to witness steady growth on account of high concentration of functional food manufacturers in Germany, U.K., and France.

Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/fructo-oligosaccharides-fos-market

Rising importance of dairy products for bone health and for maintaining recommended calcium intake in human body is expected to boost consumption of FOS. Dietary supplement is expected to be the fastest growing application segment with an expected double digit growth over the forecast period. Expansion of sports nutrition industry as a result of rising awareness regarding weight management is expected to promote demand for fructo saccharides in near future.Also, high demand from pet food industry, especially in countries such as India and China is expected to further fuel market growth. Animal feed market in the aforementioned countries is projected to expand by 10.0% to 12.0% from 2016 to 2024.

Growing demand for FOS in infant formula and nutritional food products, particularly in Europe, is expected to remain a key trend. Inulin-based fructo oligosaccharides are incorporated as a prominent ingredient in dietary supplements as they help manage blood pressure, diabetes, and prevent cardiovascular and other chronic degenerative diseases.

Some of the key manufacturers in the fructo oligosaccharides (FOS) market include Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA; Jarrow Formulas, Inc.; BENEO-Orafti SA; GTC Nutrition; Cargill Incorporated; Cheil Foods & Chemicals, Inc.; Roquette Frères; Baolingbao Biology, Co. Ltd.; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; and Nutriagaves De Mexico S.A.

Market players are actively investing in large scale production of FOS in regions such as Europe, Latin America, and Asia. In May 2015, BENEO group introduced Orafti Synergy1 which helps improve appetite regulation and decrease food intake in overweight and obese children. In November 2015, Cargill, Inc. opened Agri Purina feed mill plant in Pyeongtaek, Korea offering feed products. This move is expected to ensure product supply to animal feed and healthcare sectors in South Korea.

Hexa Research has segmented the fructo oligosaccharides (FOS) market report based on source, application and region:-

Segmentation by Source

• Inulin

• Sucrose

Segmentation by Application

• Food & Beverages

• Infant Formula

• Dietary Supplements

• Animal Feed

• Pharmaceuticals

Segmentation by Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Latin America

• Brazil

• MEA

Key players analyzed:

• BENEO-Orafti SA

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

• FrieslandCampina Domo

• Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

• Roquette Frères

• Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Cheil Foods & Chemicals Inc

• Baolingbao Biology, Co. Ltd.

• GTC Nutrition

• Nutriagaves de Mexico S.A de C.V.

• Sensus

Browse Related Category Market Reports@ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/nutraceuticals-and-functional-foods-industry