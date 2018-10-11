Injectable Drugs Market – Global Overview & Outlook, Market Shares, And Growth Opportunities (2018-2023)

This report covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Injectable Drugs Market Report for 2018-2023.



Drug injection is a method of introducing a drug into the bloodstream via a hollow hypodermic needle and a syringe, which is pierced through the skin into the body. Injectable drugs bypasses first-pass metabolism in the liver, resulting in higher bioavailability and efficiency for many drugs (such as morphine or diacetylmorphine/heroin; roughly two-thirds of which is destroyed in the liver when consumed orally) than oral ingestion would, meaning users get a stronger (yet shorter-acting) effect from the same amount of the drug.



Over the next five years, Experts projects that Injectable Drugs will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Injectable Drugs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Experts considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:



Biologics



Small molecules



Segmentation by application:



Auto-immune diseases



Hormonal Disorders



Orphan Diseases



Oncology

This report also splits the market by region:



Americas



United States



Canada



Mexico



Brazil



APAC



China



Japan



Korea



Southeast Asia



India

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:



AbbVie



F. Hoffmann-La Roche



GlaxoSmithKline

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:



To study and analyze the global Injectable Drugs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.



To understand the structure of Injectable Drugs market by identifying its various sub segments.

Table of Content:



2018-2023 Global Injectable Drugs Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report



1.1 Market Introduction



1.2 Research Objectives



1.3 Years Considered



1.4 Market Research Methodology



1.5 Economic Indicators



1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary



2.1 World Market Overview



2.1.1 Global Injectable Drugs Consumption 2013-2023



2.1.2 Injectable Drugs Consumption CAGR by Region



2.2 Injectable Drugs Segment by Type



2.2.1 Biologics



2.2.2 Small molecules



2.3 Injectable Drugs Consumption by Type



2.3.1 Global Injectable Drugs Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)



2.3.2 Global Injectable Drugs Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3 Global Injectable Drugs by Players



3.1 Global Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share by Players



3.1.1 Global Injectable Drugs Sales by Players (2016-2018)



3.1.2 Global Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)



3.2 Global Injectable Drugs Revenue Market Share by Players



3.2.1 Global Injectable Drugs Revenue by Players (2016-2018)



3.2.2 Global Injectable Drugs Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)



3.3 Global Injectable Drugs Sale Price by Players

