Neuroprotection Market Report 2018 – Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Allergan plc, Novartis AG

Neuroprotection is defined as an involvement able to affect the etiology or the pathogenesis underlying neurodegenerative diseases. They prevent or delay the onset or the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The neuroprotective agents play a significant role in the management of neuro-degenerative disorders along with the central nervous system trauma, cerebral ischemia, and many other neuro conditions. Apart from this, researchers are looking ways to protect the body from acute events including nervous system damage, traumatic brains injury, spinal cord injury and stroke, and to help with chronic diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and multiple sclerosis.
Rapidly growing pharmaceutical sector, increasing occurrences of traumatic brain injury, and increasing patient population are the major factors driving the growth of the neuroprotection market. However, high cost of these treatments may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, investment in research and development, and increasing drug discovery & product launch is expected to unfold attractive growth opportunities in the coming future.
The Neuroprotection Market is mainly classified on the basis of product, application, and geography. The product segment is bifurcated into free anti-inflammatory agents, radical trapping agents (antioxidants), apoptosis inhibitors, glutamate antagonists (anti-excitotoxic agents), neurotrophic factors (NTFs), stimulants, metal ion chelators, and other products. Furthermore, the application segment includes prevention, and treatment.
Based on geography, Neuroprotection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Key players operating in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Allergan plc, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Biogen Inc., among others.
Scope of the Global Neuroprotection Market
Product Segments
Free Anti-Inflammatory Agents
Radical Trapping Agents (Antioxidants)
Apoptosis Inhibitors
Glutamate Antagonists (Anti-Excitotoxic Agents)
Neurotrophic Factors (NTFs)
Stimulants
Metal Ion Chelators
Other Products
Application Segments
Prevention
Treatment
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
