Remington College partners with baking expert, reality celebrity Kathy Wakile

The non-profit college will offer a new culinary program for their Memphis Campus.

Memphis, TN-AR-MS – Remington College is offering its culinary students a sweet opportunity.

The non-profit college announced today, its partnership with National best-selling author, entrepreneur, restaurateur, dessert expert, reality celebrity Kathy Wakile. Culinary Skills Essentials Diploma students at the Memphis Campus will be the first to experience the new culinary program “Remington College presents Kathy Wakile’s Real Culinary Kitchen” as part of the College’s Culinary Training Center.

“At Remington College, we aim to help our students learn from the best experts in their fields,” said Remington College President Pam Bell. “Kathy Wakile has built upon her cooking passions into a successful business. This is an incredible opportunity for our students to learn hands-on skills from her, and we’re thrilled for this partnership.”

Wakile got introduced to many as a star of “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” but she made a splash in the culinary world by drawing on her experience growing up in an Italian-American home surrounded by fresh, delicious home cooked and baked goods.

She started the INDULGE by Kathy Wakile line, selling cannoli kits and specialty coffee. She wrote a National best-selling cookbook by the same name featuring recipes for indulgent, bite-sized desserts. Wakile also opened a restaurant, Pizza Love, in New Jersey.

“My family has been passing down the knowledge of cooking good food and baking delicious desserts for generations,” Wakile said. “I’ve loved building a business on that knowledge. Now, I’m excited to share what I know with the next generation of cooks and bakers at Remington College.”

Remington College and Wakile will work together to build the culinary lab as part of the Remington College Culinary Training Center. Enrollment will begin soon.

In the future, Remington College hopes to expand the effort to its other nationwide campuses.

Remington College Memphis Campus’ Culinary Skills Essentials Diploma Program provides students training in how to work in a kitchen, as well as in restaurant management, nutrition, event planning, and small business management. It is meant to prepare students for a number of positions in the foodservice industry. 1

Remington College is a non-profit college headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, with 14 campuses across the country.

For more information about Remington College, visit http://www.remingtoncollege.edu.

About Remington College: Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Lake Mary, FL, operates 14 college campuses throughout the United States offering career focused diploma, bachelor and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu. For the latest news about Remington College, visit facebook.com/remingtoncollege. Remington College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and other school-administered programs.

1 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

Media contact:

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will ( @ ) wellonscommunications dot com

A PR BY 1888pressrelease