Healthier Colorado – Fluoride Project Provides Information About the Benefits of Water Fluoridation in Communities

Water fluoridation is one of the greatest public health achievements in the U.S. Learn more about its benefits for a community’s oral health with Healthier Colorado – Fluoride Project.

[DENVER, 10/24/2018] – Between 1900 and 1999, people made many scientific advancements, especially in the field of health and medicine. Family planning programs were introduced, people recognized tobacco’s health hazard, and the fluoridation of drinking water started.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recognizes the fluoridation of drinking water as one of the greatest public health achievements because there is a need for better oral health in the U.S. Despite today’s easy access to dental care, only 64.4 percent of adults aged 18 to 64 had at least one visit to the dentist in 2016.

Apart from brushing and flossing the teeth, those who didn’t go to the dentist wouldn’t have had any other means of dental care without water fluoridation. This is why Healthier Colorado – Fluoride Project aims to be an information resource to help people understand the value of water fluoridation.

Water Fluoridation for Healthy Communities

Healthier Colorado, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the health of Coloradans, developed the website for its Fluoride Project. It gives the state’s residents access to information about community water fluoridation. To avoid misinformation from articles on the internet, the website provides scientific data and evidence that support water fluoridation’s benefits to a community’s public health.

The site provides the basics of water fluoridation in Colorado, where the benefits of fluoride for oral health was first discovered. The site tackles what fluoride is, its advantages when added to water, and how water gets fluoridated.

Apart from information about water fluoridation, Healthier Colorado – Fluoride Project also gives information about oral health. It tackles dental fluoride and the basics of tooth decay. Additionally, the website gives access to many trusted resources that talks about oral health and water fluoridation.

With Healthier Colorado – Fluoride Project, Coloradans have access to genuine information about fluoride in their water and basic dental care.

About Healthier Colorado – Fluoride Project

Not-for-profit organization Healthier Colorado and its partners developed the website Healthier Colorado – Fluoride Project. The site acts as a resource for evidence and information about the benefits of water fluoridation in communities.

Visit http://coloradowaterfluoridation.org today to learn more about water fluoridation.