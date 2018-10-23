Join Misostudy The Best Online Coaching For NEET and JEE

Summary: Misostudy(www.misostudy.com) is an e-learning company using South Korean technology to deliver coaching for national level competitive exams in India. For instance, it is catering to the needs of students for tackling exams like JEE and NEET.

New Delhi: Misostudy is a South Korean company, specializing in delivering e-learning solutions for students. It has forayed into the educational sector in India by providing coaching for Indian students to tackle national level exams for entry to professional courses. For instance, it offers excellent coaching for exams like JEE and NEET.

Other details of the company were revealed by top executives of the company in a recent press meet organized in the city.

“Misostudy is a venture company with E-learning and IT experience of over 20 years. We are engaged in the education sector in India, providing online coaching via our portal www.misostudy.com. We are a leading provider of LMS (Learning Management System), based on advanced South Korean technology. We have forayed recently into the education sector in India. India is a place where there has risen many exciting economic and technological opportunities like in the education sector. The number of students, as well as training opportunities,is rising fast. The scope for online training is booming thanks to technological developments like the digital India initiative of the Indian government,” said an executive.

According to JM Hong, MD of Misostudy, “We are deeply interested in Indian culture and economy. We wish to contribute to India’s growing education sector by offering smart learning or e-learning. We will share the anywhere and anytime access services for smart learning. Our philosophy is to provide training for all students, without leaving anyone behind.”

The Misostudy platform supports delivery of VOD by online streaming, DVD by USD hard disk and offline access via SD card, USB pen drive and DVD.

In India, the company is engaged in offering coaching for competitive exams like JEE and NEET as well as CBSE board exams. For example, it is providing JEE and NEET chapter wise sample papers2019 for students.

JEE is the entrance exam for professional engineering courses in India. It consists of 2 stages- JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced is only for those who pass JEE Mains and wish to enter the portals of the prestigious IIT (Indian Institute of Technology). NEET is the national level entrance exam for Medical courses and was previously called as AIPMT.

Clearing NEET and JEE are some of the toughest propositions in the world. They are the entry to courses in medicine and engineering in India. To help students to tackle these exams, Misostudy is offering excellent online coaching courses.

The online courses of Misostudy offer excellent study material and video lectures in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology. For honing test-taking skills, the company is offering 2019 sample paper for NEET and JEE. For ensuring that students are thorough in all basic concepts, chapter wise sample papers are made available to students.

About The Company: Misostudy(www.misostudy.com) is a South Korean company with 20 years experience in the field of e-learning. It is offering online and blended learning services for Indian students to tackle various national level competitive exams.