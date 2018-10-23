Minimally Invasive Surgery Video Columns Market Scope, Industry Growth, Leading Key Players Review, Rapid Demand and Forecast to 2025

23th October, 2018- Minimally Invasive Surgery Video Columns Market is anticipated to rise at a positive CAGR in the predicted period. Video assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) or thorascopic surgery is gaining traction in the medical science domain. It is increasingly gaining popularity for therapeutic and diagnostic purpose. Many diseases related to chest can now be treated with ease and modern biopsy. Even therapeutic procedures can be operated using minimal access and hence the patient can be treated with utmost attention for details. Though thoracoscopy has been a component of thoracic surgical procedures, the inception of video assisted techniques greatly encompasses the use of this procedure. For treating patients with chest diseases, patients can sometimes experience long and painful recovery since the traditional ‘open’ thoracic surgery is highly invasive. In such cases, surgeons must make a long incision through chest and then cut the ribs to reach impacted area. As a result, patients may spend more than a week in hospital and 4 to 6 weeks of recovery by staying at home.

These days, a surgical technique known as video assisted thoracic surgery enables surgeons to conduct common thoracic procedures in a minimally invasive manner. Therefore, depending on the type of procedure, most patients do not need much attention and can wind up their medical stay within 3 days and in many cases, they are back to normal activities in less than a week. VATS is operated in the same way. Patients are given general anesthesia and are positioned on their sides. Surgeons use a trocar and gains access to chest cavity via the space between rib cage. Next, an endoscope is then inserted via trocar which gives a magnified view of patient’s internal organs on a TV screen. This technique is now widely accepted and gives fruitful outcome. Commercially, VATS offer ease of technology and consumes less time for procedures and enables less stay for patients with minor impact. Therefore, the market growth is expected to gain a trajectory curve in the estimated period.

Minimally invasive surgery video columns market is driven by factors such as growth in minimal surgeries for diagnosis of chest and other body parts. Also, the rise in geriatric population suffering from chest diseases also contributes to the market growth. Further, the rise in medical infrastructure and shift towards modern techniques of surgery is likely to contribute to the market growth. Geographically, the minimally invasive surgery video column market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America dominates the global market owing to rise in medical infrastructure and growth in geriatric population. Europe is expected to follow the trend. APAC regions are also expected to follow the trend owing to rise in geriatric population and shift towards modern techniques of surgery. Middle-East and African regions are anticipated to witness a steady CAGR owing to sluggish growth of medical infrastructure and availability of surgeons. The key players in the minimally invasive surgery video columns market include Olympus, B.Braun, Stryker, Karl Storz, Conmed, Pentax, Richard Wolf, Boston Scientific and Arthrex.

