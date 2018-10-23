Panela Market size, growth, industry share, forecast and analysis report by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Panela Market: By Form (Solid, Liquid, and Granulated); By Application (Bakery, Confectionary, Savory, and Beverages); By Sector (On Shore & Off Shore); By Well Type (Open Hole & Cased Hole) & Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the burgeoning demand in emerging economies due to its nutritional values.

Americas held the largest market share in the Panela Market

Americas region holds the largest market share and growth in the Panela Market. The growth in the region is owing to wide range of Panela production in countries like Brazil, Mexico, Guatemala, Venezuela, Haiti, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Panama.

Selected Product Analysis done in the Panela Market report

• Panela is extracted from the sugarcane juice and is converted to solid form through concentrated (boiling and evaporation) process. Its properties include golden brown to dark brown in color and contains bagasse fiber, proteins, invert sugars. Panela also goes with multiple regional names in the global market such as Chancaca, Uluru Dust, Piloncilo, and Jaggery etc.

• Panela has rich nutritional values and the awareness in consumers about this fact is a recent development. However, now consumers in increasing numbers are considering Panela to be healthier.

• Its health benefits include but not limited to preventing respiratory problems, anemia, and constipation. It also helps in blood purification, controls blood pressure levels, cleanse the body and also enhance the immunity system of the body.

Excerpts on Panela Market Growth Factors

• Panela production as a strategy for diversifying incomes in rural area of Latin America.

• Panela is highly sought out in global level market owing to its plethora of applications in food and beverages industry including soft drinks, confectionery, and bakery.

• Lion’s share of Panela market is from Asia-Pacific and African regions and Latin America is considered as the world’s largest producer of panela.

• Confectionary is considered to be the leading segment in application, as it has wide application in preparing chocolates, sweets etc;

• Globally, 13 million tons of Panela has been sold to consumers every year.

• Columbia is the second world producer of Panela after India. The Panela industry is a major source of employment in Columbia with about 350,000 people working in 20,000 farms.

• Columbia’s total panela production averaged around US $500 millions per year.

• In Columbia, the regional government’s collaboration with USAID on two additional PPPs(public-private partnerships), the Secretariat of Agriculture accessed an additional US$750,000 to invest in the panela value chain

To access the Panela Market report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/16611/panela-market.html

Key players of Panela Market:

• Royal Agro Food Industries is considered as one of the key players of the market with $7-14 millions of market share annually. Other players include Dulces El Trapiche and Coastal Fine Foods.



