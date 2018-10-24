Amazon E-Commerce Platform

As in now, e commerce platforms are getting more importance worldwide by which people can associated with buying and selling over the Internet. With all the transactions occurring on the internet either as a consumer-to-consumer (C2C), consumer-to-business (C2B), business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-consumer (B2C). Electronic commerce draws on different technologies including mobile commerce, electronic funds transfer, supply chain management, Internet marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI), inventory management systems, and automated data collection systems.

In today’s Fast-moving World of E-Commerce, online sellers have multiple channels to choose from. With thousands of sellers worldwide, Amazon surely a good online seller platform today and it can reach millions of people all around the world. Amazon wants to maximize revenue per customer. Amazon provide different spaces for customers to sell products like Amazon Marketplace, Amazon zShops or Amazon Auctions. In Marketplace, the seller to decide to offer the same product for sale at a fixed price, Amazon zShops provide only used product at fixed prices, Auctions sell their stuff to the highest bidder. Amazon marketplace has a worldwide presence & its offers a wide range of products. It plays a vital role in addressing the growing complexity of today’s global supply chains and because of this, it is considered as one of the best Supply Chain in the world.

Amazon services is One of the latest additions in Amazon by which Amazon sells its sales platform and provide complete e-commerce packages to the companies which are looking to establish their e-commerce business. Amazon sets up complete Web sites and technology is becoming a backbones for digital properties from startups to established companies using Amazon software and technology.

Social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest plays important role in eCommerce. It helps people all around the world to start sharing their interest and experience. So, all of these social media technologies are changing the customer experience & Engagement for the greater way.

