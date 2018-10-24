Nanoelectronics Market Opportunities, Business Strategy and Growth Factors till 2022

Market Scenario

The branch of technology that deal with dimensions and tolerances of less than 100 nanometres, especially the manipulation of individual atoms and molecules is known as nanotechnology. This technology has diverse applications in industries concerning various disciplines such as chemistry, biology, physics, materials science, and engineering.

The increasing demand for Nanotechnology-based applications is encouraging further experiments in highly sophisticated research centers and laboratories for making use of nanomaterial and nanocomponents effectively and efficiently for various applications across the industries.

Nanoelectronics refers to the use of nanotechnology in electronic components. This technology covers a diverse set of devices and materials. Some of these include hybrid molecular/semiconductor electronics, one-dimensional nanotubes/nanowires or advanced molecular electronics.

Nanoelectronics is useful for making computer processors which is more powerful than making computer processors by conventional semiconductor fabrication techniques. Nanoelectronics technology provides use of nanomaterials such as nanowires or small molecules in place of traditional CMOS components. Field effect transistors (FET) have been made using both semiconducting carbon nanotubes and with heterostructured semiconductor nanowires. Nanoelectronics devices are minuscule devices, hence they overcome limits on scalability and physical size as well as the cost of IC fabrication.

Semiconducting inorganic nanowires (NWs), carbon nanotubes, Nanofibers, Nanofibers, quantum dots, Graphene and other 2D materials have been extensively explored in recent years as potential building blocks for nanoelectronics.

The increased use of nanoelectronics in carbon nanotube backlights, field emission displays, and transmission films is expected to increase the demand for the nanoelectronics material and equipment market during the forecast period. Increasing use of nanoelectronic materials, along with equipment for extreme ultraviolet lithography, and Nanoimprint is expected to lay new market opportunities in the coming years.

The Nanoelectronics industry will witness a significant change in the next decade driven by scaling, adoption of mobile wireless devices and emergence of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), data, logic, and applications moving on to the cloud. However, short product life cycle, the increasing demand for customer service, and application support by the end users are expected to increase the barrier for new market participants which can potentially hamper the market growth.

Key Players:

Some of the key players of Nanoelectronics markets include Fujitsu Laboratories (Japan), HP Development Company (U.S), C3Nano (U.S), Everspin Technologies (U.S), IBM Corporation (U.S), Intel Corporation (U.S), Eastman Kodak Company (U.S), Nanosys Incorporation (U.S), Imec int (Belgium), and QD vision Incorporation (U.S).

Other players in market are Eikos Incorporation (U.S), HZO (Herpes Zoster opthalmicus) (U.S), Multibeam Corporation (U.S), Oxford Instruments (U.K)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the nanoelectronics market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. North America accounted for the largest market share of nanoelectronics material and equipment thereby increasing the market growth. North America was followed by Europe in 2016 in terms of market size. The market dominance of North America is attributed to the high demand for nanoelectronics material and equipment from the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to show highest growth, during the forecast period. The presence of the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, Japan, and Taiwan is expected to drive the demand for the nanoelectronics materials and equipment in Asia Pacific within the next five years.

