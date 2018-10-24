Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) are used to identify and track different assets and objects such as tools, medical equipment, containers, trailers, people and animals in real time. RTLS provides organizations with precise information on different objects via continuous communication between the location engine and the object to be tracked. The global real time location systems (RTLS) market is driven by enhanced advantages of real time tracking in different manufacturing and business processes. RTLS, with its accurate tracking capabilities, helps organizations in increasing their productivity.

RTLS provides tracking of different assets such as personnel, tools and medical equipment which helps in reducing wastage of search time and cost incurred due to theft and misplacement. Owing to these advantages, RTLS is expected to be widely adopted, in near term, in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, government, transportation and logistics and others. Healthcare is one of the earliest adopters of RTLS in applications such as medical equipment tracking, patient tracking and monitoring. Manufacturing and process industries too are expected to witness substantial demand during the forecast period with increasing adoption of RTLS in their processes.

The research study titled “Real Time Location Systems (End-use Industry-Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing and Process industries, Government and Defense, Hospitality and Retail, and Others) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020” provides in-depth analysis of the market and related sub-segments. The report strategically focuses on market segments based on technology types, and end-use industries and provides market insights and data about the size and growth of each segment. The report includes detailed analysis of the prevalent market trends and company profiles.

To provide better understanding of the competition in market, the report also includes Porter’s five force model analysis, value chain analysis, and market attractiveness analysis. The study on the global RTLS market has been conducted with an objective of providing a thorough coverage of underlying technological and economic issues driving the adoption of RTLS solutions. The report provides market data and forecast for the various RTLS technologies, and end-use industry segments with an in-depth analysis of the global market, which has been further segmented on the basis of major geographical regions, from 2012 to 2020. The segmentation has been done to provide strategic insights for each category, enabling stakeholders across the value chain to gain considerable business intelligence.