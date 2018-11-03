Power over Ethernet or POE is a technology which lets your network cables carry the electrical power. For example, a digital security camera requires two connections when it is being installed: a network connection, which communicates with video recording and display equipment; and a power connection which delivers the electrical power needed for the camera to operate.
Introduction to the Power over Ethernet Switch
