Self Portrait Pink Floral Printed Frill Mini Dress

by

Self Portrait Sale at here. Self Portrait Pink Floral Printed Frill Mini Dress is available at Forlovedress. Cut from pink floral printed crepe de chine, this fit and flare style is designed with a one-shoulder frills and is fitted to the waist with a matching belt. This style is lined and fastens at the side.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *