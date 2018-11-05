Global Nanotechnology-enabled Battery Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 5, 2018: About Nanotechnology-enabled Battery

Nanotechnology-enabled batteries are fabricated batteries that employ technology at the nanoscale. Owing to the nanotechnology, the batteries provide additional power from the battery and require minimum time to charge the batteries. In these batteries, the electrode is coated with nanoparticles.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the Global Nanotechnology-Enabled Battery Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.35% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nanotechnology-enabled battery market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the need for nanotechnology-enabled battery for various applications in the automotive, consumer products, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Radiant Insights report, global nanotechnology-enabled battery market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Key vendors

A123 Systems

Altair Nanotechnologies

Front Edge Technology

Kokam

TOSHIBA

Market driver

Enhanced consumer spending leading to increase in demand from consumer electronics market

Market challenge

Widening demand-supply gap of lithium

Market trend

Legislative support for battery recycling

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

