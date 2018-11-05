Railway Ministry Launched ‘UTS on Mobile’ Facility

The Ministry of Railways launched the ‘Unreserved Mobile Ticketing’ facility (UTS on Mobile) to enable seamless booking of unreserved tickets all over Indian Railways, wiping out the need for passengers to wait in queues for purchasing the tickets.

With this, the booking of unreserved tickets will now be made available on mobile to promote the 3 C’s – Cashless transactions, Contactless ticketing (no need to physically visit the point of sale) & Customer convenience and experience.

