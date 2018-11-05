WeylChem Group acquires the Home Care and process catalyst business of Catexel Group

Effective November 1, 2018, International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG) and WeylChem Group have acquired the Home Care, Cellulosics and Synthesis business of Catexel Group from Unilever Ventures.

By acquiring Catexel Technologies Ltd. and Catexel Cellulosics Ltd. from Unilever Ventures, WeylChem Group broadens its portfolio of performance chemicals, providing access to additional markets in industrial & institutional cleaning, textile bleaching, pulp bleaching and process technologies. This transaction strengthens its leading position as supplier and manufacturer of oxidation catalysts and bleach activators.

The transaction comprises the intellectual property of Catexel for a variety of applications and increases the innovation capabilities of the combined businesses through its dedicated highly experienced R&D team.

“Integrated into the WeylChem network, the combination of WeylChem”s and Catexel”s capabilities creates a leading global expert in the field of oxidation catalysis”, says Dr. Andreas Maier, Managing Director of WeylChem Performance Products and Head of Business Unit Consumer Care. “This acquisition expands WeylChem”s activities in the performance chemicals industry and demonstrates ICIG”s strategy to enhance its platforms by supporting add-on acquisitions”, says Dr. Achim Riemann, Managing Director of ICIG.

“We are delighted to have concluded the sale of our Cleaning, Cellulosics and process catalysts business to our long-term industry partner, the Weylchem Group. This transaction offers an excellent platform for continued growth, and a great opportunity for our dedicated and talented team of employees”, say Catexel Group Directors, Paul Smith and Glenn Fletcher.

About WeylChem Group of Companies:

WeylChem Group of Companies is the fine chemicals platform of International Chemicals Investors Group. With ten companies in Europe and North America, WeylChem employs more than 1,920 people. The Group is a global leader in custom manufacturing of specialty chemicals and supplies its customers with a wide range of advanced intermediates and reagents for diverse applications. For more information about WeylChem Group: www.weylchem.com.

About International Chemical Investors Group

International Chemical Investors is a privately owned industrial group with sales in excess of EUR 2 billion and more than 6,000 employees worldwide. ICIG is focusing on three main platforms: Pharmaceuticals under the CordenPharma brand, Fine Chemicals under the

WeylChem brand and Chlorovinyls under the Vynova brand. Since inception in 2004, ICIG has acquired 26 independent chemicals and pharmaceutical businesses in Europe and the United States, all of which have origins in major global chemical or pharmaceutical corporations. For more information about International Chemical Investors Group: www.ic-investors.com.

About Unilever Ventures:

Unilever Ventures is the venture capital and private equity arm of Unilever. Unilever Ventures invest in young, promising companies, accelerating growth by providing access to Unilever”s global ecosystem, assets and expertise. Unilever Ventures is looking for tomorrow”s world-beaters in Personal Care and Digital. For more information about Unilever Ventures: www.unileverventures.com.

