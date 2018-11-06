Shama Sikander Celebrated Diwali with ample mission underprivileged kids

Ample Mission’s ‘Samarpn’ is one of its kind inter-school competition where it provides a unique platform for underprivileged kids to showcase their hidden talent. Ample Mission is collaborating with MOM (Meeting Of Minds), a group of like-minded and motivated educationists from 8 prominent slum schools situated in the impoverished Malad-Malvani area.

With the festival of lights-Diwali around the corner, the students of these schools are in a pre-festive mood and it’s the right opportunity to engage them in creative activities. Samarpn is a day long inter-school competition with the participation of 8 schools, 500 students, 150 teachers coming together to bring out the best in each child.

“Shama Sikander says, My Diwali celebrations just got brighter celebrating it with underprivileged kids. Wishing you all across the globe a very Happy Diwali! Go easy on the crackers, have a safe and great one. Love and light always.