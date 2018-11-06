South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to Surpass $ 2 Billion by 2027: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Report By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027’’, water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the region is forecast to reach $ 2 billion by 2027. Degrading potable water quality, increasing water shortage and growing public awareness regarding the ill-effects of drinking contaminated water are among the key factors expected to positively influence the region’s water and wastewater treatment chemicals market. Rising government focus towards sewage treatment plants, technological developments and increasingly stringent government policies are anticipated to positively influence South America water and wastewater treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3554

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

Increasing number of power, energy, food & beverage and other setups that demand high-quality water for product processing is expected to boost demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals in the region. Owing to higher efficiency in removing phosphorous impurities in overloaded municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, coagulants & flocculants account for the largest share in the region’s water and wastewater treatment chemicals market. Some of the major players in the market are Ecolab Latin America, Kurita do Brasil LTDA, BASF S/A, Kemira Chemicals Brasil Ltda and Akzo Nobel Ltda – Holding.

“Brazil is the largest consumer of water and wastewater treatment chemicals in South America, as the country holds huge oil & gas potential and relies heavily on hydroelectric power. Environmental regulations in the country specifically target water pollution, which consequently is driving the setting up of more wastewater treatment plants. State of São Paulo is facing water shortage issues, leading to higher control of water usage in several basins, with citizens being charged for water usage. It is the number one state in Brazil in terms of investments in wastewater treatment, with companies like SABESP working with private companies through concession or PPP. Considering all of these factors, the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the entire South American region is expected to continue growing over the next decade.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Browse 25 market data Figures and Tables spread through 56 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

“South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/south-america-water-and-wastewater-treatment-chemicals-market/3554.html

“South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027” has evaluated the future growth potential of South America water and wastewater treatment chemicals market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in South America water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

Browse Related Reports

Brazil Water Purifiers Market By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Residential, Commercial, F&B, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/brazil-water-purifiers-market/2837.html

Global Membrane Elements Market, By Configuration (Spiral Wound, etc.), By Membrane Type (Reverse Osmosis (RO), etc.), By Material (Polymeric, etc.), By Application (Municipal, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2026

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-membrane-elements-market-by-configuration-spiral-wound-etc-by-membrane-type-reverse-osmosis-ro-etc-by-material-polymeric-etc-by-application-municipal-etc-by-region-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/1224.html