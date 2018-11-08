Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2025

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2025, wherein the period from 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2017 is base year. The market study reveals that the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is expected to grow over a CAGR of 29% during 2018–2025 in terms of value. Government supporting and introducing new initiatives to drive the growth of EV and EV charging station industry is driving the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market. In addition, the price of fuel is constantly increasing which is urging the people to look for better and other energy efficient alternative. Oil price will increase over the forecast period which will accelerate the market demand for electric vehicles and EVs charging stations. These factors are constantly accelerating the growth of electric vehicle (EV) charging station market.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers and restraints that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the global elec vehicle (EV) charging station market, key market indicators, and raw material analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market. Furthermore, various analysis methods like Porter’s, Pestle are also included in the report to provide an in-depth view of the market scenario.

Scope of the Report

On the basis of the type of product type, the market is segmented into AC EV charging station, & DC EV charging station. Based on the AC EV charging station, the market is segmented into Level 1 & Level 2. On the basis of DC EV charging station, the market is segmented into CHAmeDO, Combiner charging station, and Others. On the basis of Installation type, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. Further, the market is bifurcated, on the basis of Supplier type into Private charging station, and OE charging station. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape, and financial highlights.

Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025” are:

· The demand for global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is expected to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives by the government to accelerate the growth of electric vehicle and electric vehicle charging stations along with growing fuel prices which is pushing the consumers to think for a better and energy efficient alternative are noteworthy factors which are expected to positively impact market growth over the next forthcoming years.

· DC EV charging station is the largest segment among the product type. DC EV charging stations take lesser time to charge cars when compared to AC EV charging stations.

· Level 2 is the largest segment in the AC EV charging station segment. The Level 2 charging equipment is highly in demand since it is compatible with all kinds of electric vehicles.

· CHAdeMO is the largest segment in the DC EV charging station segment. CHAdeMO is a kind of fast DC charger which is identical all across the globe and thus the EV owners can take their vehicles to any country in the world and fast charge them.

· Commercial is the significant segment in installation type of the market. Commercial EV charging stations can be installed in various places like taxi stand, government offices, retail stores, etc. Since the plug-in electric vehicles are increasing, there is a growing demand for commercial installations.

· Private charging station is the fastest growing segment in the supplier type market. Growing ties of charging station manufacturers with government regulatory bodies across the globe that offer superior charging ports and connectors is a major factor fueling the private charging station segment of the market.

· Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The demand of electric vehicle (EV) charging station in the region will increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to expansion of the electric vehicle industry in the region.

Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding of the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Competitive Dynamics

The Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them, the major players are Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, ABB Group, Engie SA, and Eaton Corporation PLC. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. The manufacturing companies are expected to increase spending on the development of new and innovative products electric vehicle (EV) charging station. As a result, the companies are likely to collaborate with buyers located in the personal care industry for research & development.

