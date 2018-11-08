Huangyan Lifu Plastic Launches Its New Range Of Adhesive Hooks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Zhejiang, China (Nov 07, 2018) – A major Chinese plastic house-ware manufacturer and exporter for plastic household products, Huangyan Lifu Plastic House-ware has launched its new range that holds amazing housewares, plastic storage containers with lids and more. Providing a new era of air tight packing of food, the Huangyan LifeuPlastic ahesive hooks are leaving behind storage boxes and are offering the best air tight feature now. With adhesive hooks that this company has to offer to all their customers, this product will be leading this market soon.

Having the main clients from USA, Australia, Europe, Singapore, South America, Japan, and Middle East, Huangyan LifeuPlastic have been world class providers from time immemorial. Living up to their client’s expectation each time, Huangyan Lifu has a proven track record for commendable quality. Lifu has its main brands Shuang Xin and SIYADE and produces thousands of plastic household products like plastic clothespins, plastic storage baskets and more for all their customers and satisfy them as well with the quality that they offer.

People looking for housewares items where the products sold are perfect and have high-quality plastic used in the manufacturing, well, needless to say, Huangyan Lifu Plastic Houseware Factory is one right choice that one can make. In the end, all anyone would want is the highest of quality containers that provide the best air tight feature, thus retaining their actual taste of the food being stored. Other than plastic storage containers with lids that are airtight, this factory has so many other amazing products to offer. The tiffins made up of high-quality plastic and water bottles those are too good to avoid too.

About Huangyan Lifu:

Huangyan Lifu Plastic Houseware Factory, headquartered in Yuanqiao Town, Huangyan District, Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province, China, are among the leading manufactures of Plastic adhesive hooks, plastic storage basket, clothespeg, sharps container, plastic cup series and many other plastic products. Have been established in 2005, they have been the perfect choice for all the people who are tired of buying containers and bottles just for protecting food and storing water, and have been looker for safer and high-quality products. Known for their best in class range of plastic products, Huangyan Lifu Plastic Houseware Factory is delivering the best of quality at the most reasonable of prices. While most would be satisfied with what they have to offer, one should go ahead and try their range of products to experience their richness in quality. Their new range of housewares with adhesive hooks, and containers that have airtight lids for the protection of the food inside from the outside air is simply outstanding and is definitely a great hit among most users .

For additional information, please visit https://www.lifuhouseware.com

