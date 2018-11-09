Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 9, 2018: Indoor location-based services (LBS) is a software-level service that uses location data to control features indoor.
In 2017, the global Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Apple
- Cisco Systems
- GloPos
- HERE
- iinside
- IndoorAtlas
- Micello
- Microsoft
- Navizon
- Qualcomm Technologies
- Ruckus Wireless
- Shopkick
- Sprooki
- YOOSE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Analytics and Insights
- Campaign Management
- Consumer Services
- Enterprise Services
- Location and Alerts
- Location-based Advertising Services
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Aerospace & Defense
- BFSI
- IT & Telecommunication
- Energy & Power
- Government
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
