Hospital Supplies Market Research Report | Global Industry Outlook

Hospital Supplies Global Market Size:

The global hospital supplies market was valued at above $31 billion in 2017. North America was the largest region in the hospital supplies market in 2017, accounting for above 31% market share. The USA was the largest country in the market in 2017, accounting for above 24% market share.

Hospital Supplies Global Market Overview:

Companies in the hospital supplies market are constantly innovating patient mobility aids to improve functionality, ease-of-use, safety and durable. Key companies in the industry are focusing to design innovative wheel chairs and stretcher, which are most widely patient mobility aids. Mobility aids are now being featured with shock resistant, fire resistant, and radiolucent materials. Some products also provide advanced features such as one-touch central brakes, oxygen tank holders, hanging points to hang foley bags. For instance, Stryker’s Prime TC transport chair features all the above mentioned advanced features. Favero’s 3-section radiolucent emergency stretcher, H-Plus 3, features fold down push handles, telescopic column for height adjustment, gas assisted backrest and upper leg section adjustment, wheels with central and directional locking system. This product is designed with shock resistant, fire resistant, and completely radiolucent material.

North America was the largest region in the hospital supplies market in 2017, accounting for a little less than one-third of the market share.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-supplies-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the demand for disposable hospital supplies, especially needles and syringes, is increasing significantly as it reduces the transmission of infections. Some of the establishments in the hospital supply industry are using biodegradable materials to manufacture disposable medical supplies. These products decrease the risk of cross contamination and prevents transmission of infections.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=260&type=smp

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was the largest player in the market. Johnson & Johnson’s growth strategy is to improve revenues from the surgical devices division by investing in research centres and laboratories. The company’s new initiatives like J&J innovation centres and JLABS are expected to help the company in developing new products and boosting revenues. The company is also looking at expanding in China and other emerging markets.

Hospital supplies are various basic instruments and consumables that are essential provisions in all healthcare centers. They include disposable hospital supplies, mobility aids and transportation equipment, operating room equipment, and sterilization and disinfectant equipment. The hospital supplies industry manufactures and distributes disposable tools and consumables, mobility aids and transportation equipment, operating room equipment and sterilization and disinfectant equipment.

Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company:

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info