Mining With Less Pollution

Precision surface excavation machines are becoming popular in the crushed stone mining market, because they help reduce noise and pollution in sensitive areas. These machines are versatile units that utilize a slicing drum to mechanically unearth materials and have advantages over the customary drilling and blasting strategies. Surface excavation machines are low in noise, dust and vibration and can cut more precisely and produce a smaller, more consistent particle size thus eliminating the need of a primary crusher. For instance, Vermeer, a precision surface mining machine supplier, has customers who are using precision surface mining equipment.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE CRUSHED STONE MINING MARKET AT $67 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than half of the global market. This can be attributed to the large size of the region, mainly characterized by plentiful mineral resources, and an extensive construction market.

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global crushed stone mining market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, drones are being used successfully in a wide range of industries. Drones are used to advance the security and yield, discover mining goals for minerals and cumulative resources, record deposit spots, trail mining equipment and its condition, screen stocks, and even compute raw materials rapidly and proficiently.

LafargeHolcim was the largest player in the global crushed stone mining market in 2017. LafargeHolcim’ s growth strategy aims to drive profitable growth and simplify business to deliver returns and value to stakeholders. It also aims at focusing on utilizing its strong asset base to invest in markets where greater opportunities exist.

Crushed and broken limestone mining and quarrying – This includes the development of mine sites, and the mining and quarrying of crushed and broken limestone. It includes mining and quarrying of related rocks such as dolomite, cement rock, marl, travertine, and calcareous tufa. It also includes beneficiating processes such as grinding or pulverizing of limestone.

