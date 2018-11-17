Hera Beauty Hair Salon Adds Beauty to Your Hair: You Can Book an Appointment Online

Singapore (November 17, 2018) – Hera Hair Beauty provides the best of quality hair solution in the most optimized way by respecting the choices of an individual. The hairdressers at Hera Beauty Hair Salon are the leading hair experts in Singapore. They understand the industry better than anyone else. What separate Hera Hair Beauty from rest of the Salons is that they believe in providing premium level advanced hair treatment techniques which are focused towards creating the natural look.

Hera hair salon in Singapore provides the optimum quality and hue when it comes to blonde color as well as blond highlights. Hera Hair Beauty is proud to provide the best and the safest hair salon services with up-to-date products. This also provides many color lines and executes them in the most advanced techniques possible.

As the best hair salon in Singapore, they are trained to provide advanced techniques such as Balayage, baby lights, Ombre, shadowing as well as color melting. The hairdressers at Hera hair salon come from USA, London, Dubai, etc., the gifted hairdressers are also regarded as blonde hair specialist for more than 10 years.

Other than blonde hair color they are also trained in curating Pastel Ombre Hair Colors, in this type of hair color the first part of pastel shades are highlighted and then as monotone hair color for extremely light hair which they use in an ombre style. The hairstylists combine the two subtle pastel shades in a single hairstyle which make the wearer look dolly. This hair color is perfect for the people who have bleached their hair recently.

They also provide hair color for a brunette who wishes to try a new hair color into a darker shade by offering a stylish deep purple hair color. It is an incredible choice for women with long hair. As hair salons near me, Hera Hair Beauty also conducts a skin allergy test which takes place 48 hours before the booking of any color service is done. Their consultations focus on the desired hair color for a dramatic and subtle change.

As hair specialists, they take the skin tone and the facial features of their clients in consideration along with their eye color for selecting the ideal shade. The hairdressers understand that certain shades of blonde color are quite fashionable in their way.

The chief executive officer of Hera Hair Beauty said that “Hera Hair Beauty is committed to the needs and necessity of its clients. As an expert in Salon Hera Hair Beauty closely work with its clients to provide the best of results.

About Hera Hair Beauty:

Hera Hair Beauty was established in 2012 and has a highly experienced team of expat stylists, colorists and beauty experts who work together to create an outstanding experience and exceptional level of service to clients, whatever their requirements may be. We bring together more than ten nationalities and cultures and these diverse influences, shape the styles, techniques entailing high quality hair, nails and makeup services. This fusion of ideas and talent is accentuated by the accomplished team, many who have worked on the international celebrity stage and are known well beyond these shores. The ethos of Hera Hair salon is to provide a haven of indulgent satisfaction – a place to soothe the mind, the body and soul.

