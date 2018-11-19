Contact Center Market 2025- by Key Drivers, Feature Trends and Driving Factors

19th November, 2018- Contact Center Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. A contact center is also known as an e-contact center or customer interaction center is a computer-based system in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. It mainly includes various online call centers, also other types of customer contact, a collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing, e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, and website inquiries and chats. It is a part of customer relationship management (CRM). It can be operated independently or networked with additional centers and can be linked to a corporate computer network like LANs. It is known to be an important element in multifunctional marketing.

Contact Center Market is segmented based on types, application, and region. Types such as Outbound Systems, Inbound Systems, Workforce Management (WFM), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Analytics, and Quality Management (QM) classify Contact Center Market. The inbound systems segment accounted for the largest market share of industry and is estimated to remain dominant during the foremost period. This is mainly due to the comprehensive, flexible and scalable contact centers and presence of various channels like social media, emails, chats, and telephone calls for easy communication. Applications into Hosted, On-Premises, and others classify Contact Center Market.

The Hosted segment accounted for the largest market share of Contact Center Market and is estimated to remain dominant during the forecast period. The reason being, it eradicates the need to spend a huge capital on on-premises infrastructure, enhanced technology uptime, reduces the total cost of ownership of IT systems, and access to single integrated customer contact platform. Contact Center Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, Americas accounted for the largest market share of Contact Center Market and is estimated to remain dominant in the foremost period. The United States is the major consumer of the industry with maximum market share. Europe and Asia Pacific follow suit. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace over the foremost period.

The key players of the market are Verizon Communications, Avaya, 8X8, Verint Systems, Cisco Systems, Unify, Genesys, Teleopti, Huawei Technologies, Syntel, 3C Logic, ShoreTel, Aastra, SAP, Altitude Software, Presence Technology, Convergys, Oracle, Noble Systems, CRMXchange, NICE, Fujitsu, Mitel Networks, HP, Interactive Intelligence, and IBM. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

