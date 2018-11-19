Gypsum Concrete Market to 2025: Industry Insights, Company Overview and Investment Analysis

Gypsum concrete is a building material used as a floor underlay for fire ratings, sound reduction, radiant heating and floor leveling in wood frame and concrete construction.

This market is driven by a number of factors, such as gypsum concrete’s superior characteristics, the growing demand for underfloor radiant heating systems, and the growing popularity of sound attenuation in lightweight structures.

However, this market faces certain drawbacks, primarily the slow recovery of North American construction industry and the dearth of demand and awareness regarding gypsum concrete outside North America, which may act as roadblocks to the Gypsum Concrete Market growth.

The worldwide market for Gypsum Concrete is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Gypsum Concrete in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hacker Industries

USG

Maxxon

ACG Materials

Ardex

Mapei

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Concrete

Wood

Corrugated Steel Deck

Radiant Heating

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Gypsum Concrete market.

Chapter 1, to describe Gypsum Concrete Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Gypsum Concrete, with sales, revenue, and price of Gypsum Concrete, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Gypsum Concrete, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Gypsum Concrete market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gypsum Concrete sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

