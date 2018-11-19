New Research Report On: Automotive Starter Motors Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018-2025

November 19, 2018: This industry study presents the global Automotive Starter Motors market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Starter Motors production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Starter Motors in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders ACDelco, Autolite, etc.

Global Automotive Starter Motors market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Starter Motors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ACDelco

Autolite

BorgWarner

Continental’s solution

Denso Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Lucas Electrical

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Motorcar Parts of America Inc

NGK

Prestolite Electric

Remy International, Inc.

Robert Bosch

Toyota

Valeo SA

Automotive Starter Motors Breakdown Data by Type

Direct Control

Electromagnetic Control

Automotive Starter Motors Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Starter Motors Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive Starter Motors Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Starter Motors Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Starter Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Direct Control

1.4.3 Electromagnetic Control

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Starter Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Starter Motors Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Starter Motors Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Starter Motors Production 2013-2025

2.2 Automotive Starter Motors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Starter Motors Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Starter Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Starter Motors Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Starter Motors Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Starter Motors Markets & Products

