High Speed Camera Market Overview, Downstream Applications, Development History and Demand 2018-2022

High-speed cameras are used as a diagnostic tool to help engineers and researchers in analyzing high-speed processes. High speed camera are able to capturing sequential series of images that are recorded at very high frame rate and played back in slow-motion that allows the user to visualize, measure and understand events that are impossible to see by human eye. High Speed Camera is the best way to understand how to apply explosives to accomplish objectives with the best results in industries ranging from construction to mining or defense.

The high Speed Camera Market offers various advantages such as high speed, high pixel depth, and large image sizes, easy to configure camera options as well as reduced time and costs per test (car crash test ) due to central control of cameras and data acquisition features, which are the some of the major revenue generators for High Speed Camera market.

Global high-speed camera Market is expecting to grow at US $~300 Million by the end of forecasted period with CAGR of approx. 6%.

The demand of high speed cameras is growing due to the advanced features and benefits, such as high-speed real time recording, real time display, set speed display, direct write data recording, independent working, high reliability, image stability, simple software interface and supports variety of image formats that eliminates the problem of compatibility for accessing the image or video.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of High Speed Camera are- Vision Research, Inc. (U.S.), Photron Limited (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Mikrotron GmbH (Germany), NAC Imaging Technology, Inc. (Japan), Del Imaging Systems LLC(U.S.), Motion Capture Technologies (U.S.), AOS Technologies AG(Switzerland), Fastec Imaging Corporation (U.S.), Optronis GmbH (Germany), PCO AG(Germany), and Weisscam GmbH (Germany) among others.

Global High-Speed Camera Market has been segmented on the Basis of frame rate, resolution and application. The frame rate has been identified in the range of 1000-5000fps, 5001-10000fps, 10001-20000fps, 20001-100000, and above 100001. Resolution has been segmented into 0-1 MP, 1-2MP, 2-5MP, and greater than 5MP. Whereas application areas are automotive, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, media & entertainment, military & defense, paper & printing, household & textile industry among others.

High Speed Camera Market Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is fastest-growing market of high-speed cameras due to high adoption of high-speed cameras in various industries such as automotive, healthcare, food & beverages and consumer electronics among many others to analyze, troubleshoot, predictive maintenance, machinery diagnostics among others. India, Japan and China are expected to contribute to the growth of the high-speed camera market in Asia-Pacific. Also, Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of High Speed Camera Market due to expanding use of robots and machine vision techniques in both manufacturing and service sector to boost productivity.

North America is showing major growth in High Speed Camera Market due to the high industry standard and home of the major key players such as Vision Research, Inc., Motion Capture Technologies, Fastec Imaging Corporation that are investing in high speed camera with high frame rate, high resolution and fast processing to help the industries in increasing the production line while ensuring 100% Accuracy.

Europe is expected to register healthy growth in the High-Speed Camera Market due to the high adoption of industry standard and to increase the productivity while maintaining constant quality and reducing the time period.

