How CMOS Technology is Used for Making Low Power Integrated Circuits?

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled “CMOS Camera Module Market By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Others) By Pixel (5MP And Lower, 8MP, 13MP And Higher) And By Region – Global Forecast To 2026.”

A complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) camera module includes a camera lens and CMOS image sensor. Cameras is one of the important parameters for mobile device manufacturers as the purchasing decision of end users depends on the type of camera and pixel size of the camera in the mobile phone. CMOS is a technology used for making low power integrated circuits. CMOS chips have integrated amplifiers and A/D converters, which help to lower the cost of a camera. Advanced CMOS cameras provide high quality images in low light settings.

Global CMOS Camera Module Market Dynamics:

A major factor driving growth of the global CMOS camera module market is increasing demand for smartphones and tablets in various countries across the world. The adoption rate of CMOS camera sensors for application in smartphone cameras has been increasing significantly. The increasing smartphone penetration in developing economies, and new entrants focusing on offering smartphones and mobile devices with more advanced features, coupled with rising preference among consumers for high definition cameras are some key factors driving growth of the global CMOS camera modules market. In addition, increasing adoption of picture sharing social networking applications such as Instagram, snapchat etc., which require high resolution and high-quality cameras is further driving growth of the global CMOS camera module market.

The rising adoption in the automotive sector, especially for its functions in driving assistance, car safety, and comfort level enhancement, is further boosting demand for CMOS camera modules. Increasing implementation of 16MP CMOS image sensors and dual camera technology in smartphones is further fuelling growth of the global CMOS camera module market.

Market Analysis by Pixel:

On the basis of product type, 13MP and higher segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global CMOS camera module market and is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 15%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to its implementation of dual camera technology in smartphones to capture image with high quality and better colour combination.

Market Analysis by Application

Among all the application segments, consumer electronic is expected to register highest CAGR of over 16%, owing to increasing demand for devices from developing countries have continues increase demand for CMOS camera modules coupled with rising acceptance of smart phones and tablets is propelling the segment growth.

Market Analysis by Region:

Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global CMOS camera module market, and is expected to account for largest market revenue share as compared to that of markets in other regions. Driving factors for growth of this market are the countries like Japan, South Korea, and China are leading producers of CMOS camera modules as well as leading consumer for CMOS camera modules as compared to other countries due to presence of many emerging smartphone vendors in the region.

The demand for CMOS camera module is expected to increase North America and Europe, due to increasing demand for smartphone, tablets, gaming consoles, PC, and digital cameras which use CMOS camera module as well as presence of major automotive manufacturers in this region such as Volkswagen, BMW, Lamborghini etc. in the countries across these regions.

