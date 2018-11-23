PET Food Trays Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028

PET Food Trays Market: Introduction and Need of the Product

PET was first synthesized by DuPont chemists in North America in mid-1940s. Since then, PET has become most widely used material for the packaging of the food & beverages products globally. The material offers good characteristics such as high melting point, low brittleness, transparent, and high barrier. It is gaining importance due to its low cost compared to other thermoplastic materials. PET food trays have become first preference among the different product types available for packaging food products. It is necessary to dry PET granules before processing as it could get hydrolyzed at high temperature due to the presence of moisture content. Thermoforming is the major production process used for the production of PET food trays. PET food trays are safe for contact with food and beverages products by the FDA (Food & Drug Association) and health safety-agencies located across the world. Also, the material does not contain any harmful substances such as phthalates (plasticizers) and bisphenol-A (BPA) in it. Some of the latest innovation in the PET food trays market is the introduction of high-quality lightweight PET food trays to reduce material as well as energy consumption.

PET Food Trays Market: Market Dynamics

Growth in consumption of the packaged food products in the developed as well as in developing countries will substantially increase the demand for the PET Food Trays during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the busier lifestyles leading to high inclination towards convenience products. PET food trays are increasingly used by the food processors and quick service restaurants to meet their packaging requirements. However, it is noticed that the demand for PET food trays may decline due to new and existing rules and regulations over the use of plastic packaging products globally. Government authorities all over the world are planning to cut the usage of plastic packaging products due to their lower rate of recycling and harmful effects on the environment. Although PET is a highly recyclable material, there is still lack of infrastructure and resources in major economies of the world. In the U.S., it is estimated that the recycling rate of PET stood at 28.4% in 2016. The major challenges faced by the recycling companies is the collection and sorting of the PET packaging products such as PET food trays, PET bottles, etc. However, still, no major alternative to PET food trays has emerged in the food packaging market. Some of the products such as paper bags, foam trays, and biodegradable packaging are gaining importance but there is still a long way to go for these products to establish their presence over PET food trays in the market. Due to high technological advancements and product evolution, the PET Food Trays has emerged as the first packaging preference for the majority of fruit processing companies over the traditional polyethylene based packaging.

PET Food Trays Market: Market Segmentation:

PET Food Trays Market Segmentation: By Material Type

PET

C-PET

A-PET

R-PET

PET Food Trays Market Segmentation: By Tray Design

Rectangular PET Food Trays

Oval PET Food Trays

Others

PET Food Trays Market Segmentation: By End-Use

Frozen & Chilled Food

Ready-to-eat Meals

Snacks and Dry Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionary

Others

PET Food Trays Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the PET Food Trays market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. North America and Europe lead the market in terms of consumption due to the very high usage of packaged food products in these regions. Also, the demand for PET food trays is expected to further increase due to the introduction of more and more food products in the packaged food category. The Asia Pacific and Latin America PET food trays market is expected to grow substantially in the next few years due to consumer inclination towards convenience food products due to busier lifestyles. Growth in disposable incomes of the middle-class households boosted the demand for ready-to-eat meals food products in the region which will further increase the demand for PET food trays in these regions. China, India, and Brazil PET food trays market offer substantial growth opportunities for the new entrants. Also, the global companies are planning to establish their presence in the market to leverage opportunities generated through the high demand for PET food trays.

PET Food Trays Market: Market Players

