TPU Films Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Methylene diphenyl isocyanate (MDI), tolylene diisocyanate (TDI) and polyols are the key raw materials required in the manufacture of TPU films. These raw materials are used widely in other end-user industries such as textiles, polymers, rubber processing, and medical & health care. Hence, the extensive consumption of these raw materials from numerous end-user industries affects the demand-supply scenario and resulting in increased prices of TPU films.

TPU films are used for a number of applications in the automotive, construction and aerospace industry. They offer elasticity and low permeability, due to which they are primarily used for fabricating elastic membranes used in safety equipment. Flame retardant TPU films offer improved safety and act as an inflatable membrane for expandable escape chutes in aircrafts. Moreover, TPU films are suitable for lighter-than-air applications, since these films are puncture, tear, and fatigue resistant and are easy to fabricate.

The worldwide market for TPU Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

This report focuses on the TPU Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Covestro

Huntsman Corporation

Erez Europe

Novotex Italiana

Bond-A-Band Transmission

Permali Gloucester

DUNMORE

3M

Evermax Eco

Redwood TTM

Wiman Corporation

PROCHIMIR SAS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Polyester TPU Films

Polyether TPU Films

Polycaprolactone TPU Films

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Footwear

Energy

Medical & Healthcare

Sport & Leisure

Packaging

Textile

Others (Furniture, etc.)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global TPU Films market.

Chapter 1, to describe TPU Films Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of TPU Films, with sales, revenue, and price of TPU Films, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of TPU Films, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, TPU Films market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe TPU Films sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

