OGP- 2019 conference will focus on the latest and exciting innovations in all the areas of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Pediatric research. This year’s annual congress highlights the theme, Best Practices in Women and Child Care which reflects the innovative progress in Pediatric and women disease research.
WORLD CONGRESS ON OBSTETRICS, GYNECOLOGY & PEDIATRICS 2019
